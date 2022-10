Four-star running back Jeremiyah Love sits down with Clint Cosgrove to announce and then break down his commitment to Notre Dame. The St. Louis (Mo.) CBC standout never released a top list of schools, but many speculated that his decision would come down to Texas A&M and Notre Dame prior to making his pledge public just moments ago. Love discusses why he chose Notre Dame, where the coaching staff pictures him fitting in schematically, his upcoming comic book release (pictured below) and more...

Love is the nation's No. 51 overall recruit and he joins a 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class that was already ranked No. 3 overall prior to his addition.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDE ND SPORTS