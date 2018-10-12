GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame Vs. Pittsburgh
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off against Pitt, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Pitt on a new episode of the Irish Huddle podcast.
There are a number of keys to success for Notre Dame if it wants to come out on top. Driskell breaks down those keys on both sides of the ball.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pittsburgh
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pittsburgh
Driskell also took a look at how the Irish and Pittsburgh stack up on paper.
On Paper: #5 Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Chris Peak, publisher of PantherLair to discuss the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
Finally, the BGI staff offers its predictions for the Notre Dame/Vanderbilt game
----
