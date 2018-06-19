BGI Commitment Recap: Zeke Correll Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Monday when Cincinnati Anderson four-star offensive lineman Zeke Correll announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Correll's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Correll's high school coach for insight on the type of player Correll is. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Correll's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the offensive line position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Driskell and Bodden joined recruiting reporter David McKinney to recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner, discussing what Correll's commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
I AM 100% COMMITTED TO NOTRE DAME! #GoIrish ☘️🏉 pic.twitter.com/izGZowQMIj— Zeke Correll (@zekecorrell) June 18, 2018
June 18, 2018
Congrats and welcome to the fam brodda. #FightClub19 who’s next?#GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/IBbKJ9SMdw— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) June 18, 2018
Congrats to @zekecorrell on committing to @NDFootball! Great player, even better person! #BIA #WorkWins https://t.co/XBtKz0bie6— Anderson Football (@_AHS_Football) June 18, 2018
Congratulations Zeke & family!!! ☘️🏈☘️— Taryn Williams (@Taryn02337103) June 18, 2018
Let’s go bro! Congrats and welcome to the family ☘️☘️ https://t.co/siEdFvUHsr— Andrew Kristofic (@AKristofic21) June 18, 2018
DL vs OL in practice is gonna be LIVEEEE!!!! Welcome to the Fam ☘️ https://t.co/TDqLeI1bti— NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) June 18, 2018
Congrats to @zekecorrell huge pick up by @NDFootball good luck to Zeke and good luck to Notre Dame! #WorkWins #BIA #RedskinRecruiting pic.twitter.com/sWCpLlmqaT— Anderson Football (@_AHS_Football) June 18, 2018
Congrats Zeke!!@BOTMWCombine Alum https://t.co/bSlkzXe8WX— Greg Brookey (@CoachBrookey) June 18, 2018
With the addition of Zeke Correll ND thanks to OL coach Jeff Quinn has recruited their most talented OL group in years. pic.twitter.com/L8rf1wl3ig— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) June 18, 2018
Big, big commitment for Notre Dame. OL haul is truly elite at this point. https://t.co/tvPmTccsAl— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) June 18, 2018
----
