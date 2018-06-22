As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Thursday when St. Louis St. John Vianney running back Kyren Williams announced his commitment to the Irish.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney detailing Williams' commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

McKinney also spoke with Paul Day, Williams' high school coach, for insight on the type of player Williams is. You can read that HERE

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Williams' commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the running back position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Following the commitment, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi took a look at Notre Dame's past recruiting successes in Missouri and the other Midland states. You can read that HERE.

Driskell and McKinney also recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Williams' commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen HERE.

Finally, you can watch Williams announcing his commitment HERE. Video courtesy of St. John Vianney.