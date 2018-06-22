BGI Commitment Recap: Kyren Williams Commits To Notre Dame
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Thursday when St. Louis St. John Vianney running back Kyren Williams announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney detailing Williams' commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
McKinney also spoke with Paul Day, Williams' high school coach, for insight on the type of player Williams is. You can read that HERE
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Williams' commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the running back position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Following the commitment, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi took a look at Notre Dame's past recruiting successes in Missouri and the other Midland states. You can read that HERE.
Driskell and McKinney also recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Williams' commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen HERE.
Finally, you can watch Williams announcing his commitment HERE. Video courtesy of St. John Vianney.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
“I go through it so that God would be glorified from it”— Kyren Williams (@Kyrensiren) June 21, 2018
120% COMMITTED!
UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME☘️ pic.twitter.com/rtEu48gfCJ
LETS GOOO!! Congrats bro and welcome to the family!!☘️☘️ https://t.co/zRtHmYn21j— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) June 21, 2018
#FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/t8T1SyM762— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) June 21, 2018
7:00 pm news had me like...— Chris Charizopoulos (@ChrisNDFootball) June 21, 2018
#fightclub19 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/iR8Qqj3aZI
June 21, 2018
You joined the right family bruh!!🍀 https://t.co/aUVCtOXIXw— Jacob Lacey🎈 (@JacobLacey6) June 21, 2018
Aye we litty! congrats my guy☘️ https://t.co/WZ1BMaid9W— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) June 22, 2018
damn thats crazy bro congrats💯💯 https://t.co/yAGcCZpNsB— Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) June 22, 2018
@VianneyFootball Senior @Kyrensiren commits to @NDFootball to continue his football career pic.twitter.com/s1K3sD0FJu— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) June 21, 2018
Surrounded by family and friends along with a bunch of Stallions, @Kyrensiren announced he will be taking his football talents to South Bend! Congratulations to Kyren and his entire family. Continue to make us proud and make GREAT things! #stallionway https://t.co/5lctnnuz0r pic.twitter.com/ouxNGlzVtV— Selvidge Stallions (@SMSstallions) June 22, 2018
THATS BIG BROTHER. Congrats ☘️ https://t.co/OU9GtLZ3wE— Mike20Love (@michaellove06) June 21, 2018
Kyren Williams commits to Notre Dame. @Kyrensiren @VianneyFootball https://t.co/WQiiDQo6lW pic.twitter.com/zlXFtgfcWS— Vianney Griffins (@vianneygriffins) June 21, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.