The calendar is turning to May and each visit prospects take is carrying more weight. Here are five important visits to keep an eye on in the East region. RUMOR MILL: Spring game reaction rolls in from top prospects

David Sanders Jr. - Clemson, May 31

Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia remain the major contenders for Sanders as we head into the heart of his official visit schedule. South Carolina got him for an official visit during its spring game earlier this month and the Gamecocks made a really strong impression but they still have some work to do if they hope to keep him away from the other contenders. His next official visit will be to Clemson during the first weekend of June followed by Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and finishing with Ohio State. That trip to Clemson at the beginning of June has a lot riding on it. The Tigers appeared to pull ahead for Sanders after back-to-back visits earlier this offseason. But Tennessee then got him for two unofficial visits earlier this month and the Vols now seem to have momentum. If Clemson can really flex its muscles while he's on campus, the Tigers may be able to shut the door on the field.

Jordan Young - Clemson, May 31

Jordan Young (Rivals.com)

Young's recruitment still has a ways to go thanks to a commitment date set for his birthday on Oct. 10 but official visits will set the tone for how the rest of the summer and early fall could play out. Clemson is getting Young on campus for its big official visit weekend at the beginning of June, and he will follow with trips to Tennessee, Florida State, NC State and possibly others. The Tigers have been considered the favorite but this is a tight race with Tennessee and Florida State already having done a good job getting his attention. NC State is working hard, as well, to make sure he doesn't leave his home state for college.

Michael Carroll - Alabama, June 7

Michael Carroll (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Carroll is a Penn State legacy prospect and the Nittany Lions have prioritized him throughout the process, but Michigan and Alabama have turned up the heat on the Pennsylvania native. Alabama has its official visit with Carroll during the second weekend of June followed by Penn State and then Michigan to finish out the month. Alabama could really set the tone for the rest of Carroll's recruitment with another impressive showing while Carroll is on campus. Stealing him from Penn State would be another early feather in Kalen DeBoer's cap.

Faheem Delane - Ohio State, June 7

Faheem Delane (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Virginia Tech began Delane’s official visit schedule during its big spring game weekend earlier this month. His ties to the Hokies run deep thanks to his brother, Mansoor, who currently plays for Virginia Tech. It's unlikely the Hokies end up signing him, but they're very much in the mix. Delane’s top contenders are Oregon and Ohio State, along with LSU and Maryland. The Terps will kick off his summer official visits the first weekend of June followed by Ohio State, Oregon and LSU. Those final three official visits featuring his top contenders should be closely watched. The Buckeyes will get to throw the first punch, which is big for them as they try to hold off Oregon and LSU.

JaDon Blair - Notre Dame, June 11

JaDon Blair (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)