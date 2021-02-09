BlueAndGold - Early Look At Notre Dame’s Standing In 2022 Recruiting Rankings

It’s obviously very early in the 2022 recruiting cycle, as National Signing Day 2.0 for the 2021 class was just last week. There are 309 days until the early signing period begins for the 2022 class, which means it’s time to look at the team rankings, right? Notre Dame secured commitment No. 6 of the 2022 cycle on Saturday when Chantilly (Va.) High’s Aiden Gobaira, the nation’s No. 26 weak side defensive end and No. 16 player from Virginia. With his 5.7 recruit ranking, Gobaira’s commitment gave Notre Dame 90 points to its total point score of 672 per the Rivals formula. This pushed Notre Dame past Florida State and Texas A&M, who currently have the No. 7 and No. 8 classes, respectively.

Notre Dame has six commitments in its 2022 class, which ranks No. 6 by Rivals, but again, there’s a long, long ways to go until National Signing Day. Ohio State’s 2022 class is the clear No. 1 in the country and already has 10 commitments – nine are ranked at least as four-star prospects. The Buckeyes’ class points total is already at 1,726. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. The Fighting Irish have three prospects ranked as four-star players – St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford, Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan, and Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive guard Joey Tanona. Notre Dame’s three commits listed as three-stars are all in the 5.7 category, which is one notch below four-star status. Those prospects included Gobaira, Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Gobaira committed to Notre Dame over Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. “Why not Notre Dame is the question, really” Gobaira said. “You have a great academic school that’s in the top 20 in the country, you have a football program that was just in the College Football Playoff. It’s just the best of both worlds.”

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gave his famous quote back in December 2019, prior to the Camping World Bowl, stating he wanted to break out of the 15th-ranked or 10th-ranked recruiting classes to get into the “next echelon.” On Feb. 3, Kelly clarified those comments with Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell. “Top five to us – we weren’t quoting what [Rivals] considers to be top five,” Kelly said. “We have our own way of determining top five. I think four out of the last five years we’ve been top 10 per Rivals, 247 and ESPN — the way you guys put it together. But we have another way because we have to factor other things into that. “We were talking about how we factored in what we considered to be a top five recruiting class and that means getting quality talent — guys we put on the field and show that at the end of the year. “We were able to take the talent that we recruited and finished in the top five in the AP [poll] two out of the last three years. That’s what we were really talking about relative to recruiting talent — the kind of talent that gets you the kind of teams necessary to finish in the top five as it relates to polls and things of that nature.”