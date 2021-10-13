Early look at five key visitors for Notre Dame’s showdown with USC
The Notre Dame coaching staff and recruiting department has been working for months on building up Oct. 23 as the biggest weekend of the fall on the recruiting front.
A full visitor list will be finalized as the date grows closer and will be reported on in-depth at BlueandGold.com.
Below is a look at five key visitors we’ve confirmed to be coming in for the weekend but keep in mind that visit cancellations are always possible and other big-time prospects could be added to the list as well.
Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk’s Xavier Nwankpa, the nation’s No. 1 safety and No. 14 overall player in the 2022 class per Rivals, took an official visit to Notre Dame over the summer, so the Oct. 23 trip to South Bend will be on his own dime.
During the weekend of Oct. 9, Nwankpa took an official visit to Iowa. The in-state Hawkeyes will be tough to beat for the five-star prospect, and many pundits consider Iowa the favorite to land him.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news