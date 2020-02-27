Early Look: 2022 Quarterbacks Notre Dame Has Interest In
Notre Dame landed its quarterback commit, Tyler Buchner, in the 2021 class while it was still relatively early in the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and the Fighting Irish staff haven't offered any class of 2022 quarterbacks yet, but they'll likely start moving on some prospects this spring. BlueandGold.com has compiled a list of prospects who Notre Dame has already shown interest in.
Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.
The Skinny: The 6-5, 210-pound passer from Medina (Ohio) is a guy who I really like. As a sophomore, Drew Allar tossed 23 touchdowns and 1,802 passing yards, while rushing for 294 yards and three more scores. Allar visited Notre Dame for junior day Feb. 1 and raved about his time in South Bend. Allar holds offers from Akron, Central Michigan and Pittsburgh.
The Skinny: Brady Allen is probably the most well-known prospect on this list among Notre Dame fans. The 6-5, 196-pounder from Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern has been on Notre Dame's radar for quite some time and is a regular around South Bend. If Notre Dame offers Allen, I'd immediately throw in a FutureCast pick for him to choose the Fighting Irish. He currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. The Badgers offer came Jan. 17 and more scholarships will be coming his way as the recruiting process goes on. Allen threw for 2,671 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
