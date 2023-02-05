SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The answers may be there. Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey is certain they are. But if so, they’re hiding under a lot of frustrating and empty offensive possessions right now. With first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference on the line, the Irish, a team with too few scoring options, succumbed to the strong defensive talents of Duke in a 57-52 loss at sold-out Purcell Pavilion Sunday afternoon. Duke, ranked 16th in the country, limited No. 9 Notre Dame to 2-for-13 shooting in the fourth quarter and just 40% for the game to improve to 20-3 and 10-2 in the ACC, a game ahead of Florida State and Notre Dame (18-4, 9-3). SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Sunday's performance in front of 9,149 fans was Notre Dame's worst offensive output at home and second to a 60-50 loss on the road to North Carolina on Jan. 8. It never figured to be easy with Duke fourth in the country coming into the game with a defense allowing 51.7 points a game. "It's part of our growth," Ivey said after a loss that included a 3-for-11 performance from the 3-point line. "It's part of our journey. And sometimes that journey, when you lose the way that we lost, it's never easy, but there's always something that you can take from it. That's what we're gonna do." Notre Dame has lost two starters totaling nearly 20 points combined since Jan. 22. Grad student guard Dara Mabrey (knee) won't return and it's uncertain when, or if, 6-4 grad student Lauren Ebo will return. Ivey has been guarded with releasing any specific information on her injury. Ebo, who has missed three games, was on the floor Sunday, walking without crutches with a boot on her right foot. Two of Notre Dame's four losses have come without Ebo as the Notre Dame offense, which came in averaging 78 points a game, hasn't looked itself without her 10 points and seven rebounds a game. What the loss of Mabrey and Ebo has meant when facing stronger teams has begun to crystallize – Duke outscored Notre Dame 21-4 in bench points and 26-22 in the paint. The Irish also were outrebounded, 37-33, after coming into the game with a significant 12.2 average rebounding edge. Junior forward Maddy Westbeld, who led the Irish with seven rebounds, never left the floor. Ebo could absorb a lot of that with her minutes (23 a game), her presence and experience in the lane, but Ivey delivered no specifics on her progress except to reiterate her status as day-to-day. Maybe, in the long run of a long season, it could work to Notre Dame's advantage in finding more scoring help, but right now that help is hard to find. Good teams can reduce the impact of stars – if there aren't too many – and Duke did exactly that Sunday, limiting Olivia Miles (11), Sonia Citron (14) and Westbeld (15) to a combined 17-for-38. The rest of the club? Just 4-for-14. "They're hard to guard – and my brain hurts," joked Duke coach Kara Lawson, whose team beat the Irish, 72-70, in Durham, N.C. last year and has built the program on transfers – 11 of the current 16 players on the roster started their careers at other schools. "We talk about staying disciplined defensively," Lawson said of the fourth quarter. "We challenged shots and didn't give up easy shots to the players who had been scoring and forced some other people to take some shots." Five players had eight or more points for the Blue Devils. ND had just the three.

Duke guard Celeste Taylor, right, defends Notre Dame freshman Cassandre Prosper, who scored two points on 1-of-8 shooting in a loss to Duke. (Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports)