Earlier this year, Irish linebacker Drue Tranquill was among the 179 semifinalists for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy, which “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the 13 finalists for the prestigious award, and Tranquill was among those selected.

Each of the finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 60th NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The winner of the 29th William V. Campbell Trophy will have the scholarship increased to $25,000.

"We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year's Campbell Trophy, who make up the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football.

“They serve as living examples that Football Matters, and we are excited to honor their hard work and accomplishments with postgraduate scholarships."

To be nominated by their school, just one player each, a student-athlete must be a senior or a graduate student in their final year of eligibility on the field, have at least a 3.2 GPA, have “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.”

"The NFF Awards Committee did an excellent job in selecting this year's National Scholar-Athletes," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “Selected from an impressive group of semifinalists, they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments, as they have undoubtedly distinguished themselves as some of the best student-athletes in the country. Each of these men is also a leader in his respective community, and we know that they have only begun to reach their potential."

The Campbell Trophy honors the late Bill Campbell, a former player and head coach at Columbia University and former chairman of Intuit.

On Dec. 4, the NFF Annual Awards Dinner will take place in New York City to honor the 29th William V. Campbell Trophy recipient and the 13 finalists.