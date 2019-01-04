Offensive coordinator Chip Long has done some good things at Notre Dame since he was hired following the 2016 season. Notre Dame’s young play-caller has put together some strong performances during his brief tenure, and his coaching has played a key role in Notre Dame’s 22-4 record since he was hired.

But if Notre Dame wants to become a legitimate national title contender it is the offense that must take a big step forward in 2019. The last three national championship games – and the Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson – showed that even when you play elite defense, to win a championship you have to be able to score points.

Twice during Brian Kelly’s tenure Notre Dame has gotten in position to play for a championship, and both times the offense came up woefully short. Notre Dame’s offense was overwhelmed by Alabama in 2012, but the unit’s failure to execute and play to the level we saw much of the 2018 season was the culprit in the Cotton Bowl.

The poor Cotton Bowl performance aside, the offense still has a long way to go to become a championship unit. In fact, Notre Dame took a step backwards on offense in 2018 from a statistical standpoint.