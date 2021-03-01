The consensus view of Ian Book’s professional football outlook is a career as a backup quarterback, but that doesn’t come without value in the eyes of NFL decision-makers and coaches. There’s enough appeal when evaluating Notre Dame’s three-year starter, in fact, that has led draft analysts to peg him a probable selection in April’s draft, even if he’s not in every top-10 ranking of quarterbacks. That’s a more optimistic projection than a year ago, pointing to a clear benefit from decision to return for his fifth season. With regard to the NFL’s view of him, his final year of college football was about solidifying his stock as a possible backup more than it was trying to prove himself as a potential NFL starter. Draftniks think he was successful.

Draft analysts see Book as a likely day-three selection in April. (Andris Visockis)

“He was a really good college quarterback,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Monday. “He improved. [Coach] Brian Kelly had nothing but great things to say about his leadership and what he meant to that football team.” Wrote The Athletic’s Dane Brugler in his top 10 quarterback rankings: “He showed noticeable growth in his final campaign.” Book’s 2020 numbers don’t pop off the page, but they do illustrate efficiency. Book completed 64.6 percent of his passes on 8.0 yards per attempt. He threw for 2,830 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 485 rushing yards (on 4.2 yards per carry) and nine scores. He left Notre Dame ranked second in program history behind Brady Quinn in several passing categories, including passing yards (8,948) and touchdown passes (72). At January’s Senior Bowl, Book was named the National Team’s most outstanding quarterback after the three days of practices, edging a pair of later-round prospects in Sam Ehlinger (Texas) and Feleipe Franks (Arkansas) for the honor. He met with 31 of the 32 NFL teams in person at the Senior Bowl, an important footnote in a year with no NFL Scouting Combine and pre-draft visits likely taking place over Zoom.