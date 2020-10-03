After the 2018 season, Notre Dame lost a first-round pick at defensive tackle, a consensus All-American at cornerback and two multi-year starters at linebacker. Yet Notre Dame bounced back in 2019 with the No. 5 defense in college football according to Football Outsider’s Defensive FEI Ratings and ESPN’s Defense Efficiency Ratings. According to both metrics, the Fighting Irish finished with a better defense than reigning National Champion LSU, who waxed Clemson in the 42-25 in the title game. LSU finished the season No. 13 in DFEI and No. 11 in the FPI. Of course, Notre Dame had one pathetic showing in 2019, a 45-14 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, but outside of that poor game, the Fighting Irish have proved they can produce a top-tier college football defense, even while finishing in the 10 to 15 range in Rivals' annual Team Rankings.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to Rivals and is already making a major impact on the field as a freshman. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Does this Notre Dame have room for improvement on defense? Of course, but if the offensive side of the ball was on par with the Fighting Irish defense, this team would be a whole lot closer to winning a national championship. Last season, Notre Dame averaged 36.8 points per game, the best mark of the Brian Kelly era. But all four 2019 College Football Playoff teams—LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma—all averaged between 42 and 48 points per game. Additionally, all four were in the top five of Football Outsider’s Offensive FEI Ratings and ESPN’s Offensive Efficiency Ratings. Whereas, Notre Dame finished No. 25 and No. 26, respectively. The good news for Fighting Irish Fans is that Notre Dame may be actually adding some of the offensive firepower to take the next step and go from occasional College Football Playoff team to one that actually competes for National Championships.

How 2020 and 2021 Stack Up To Past Offensive Recruiting Classes

Over the last two recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has signed or earned commitments from two five-star offensive players, as well as five others in the top 100. An additional six players are rated as four-star prospects and fall in the Rivals250.

2020, 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Prospects In Rivals250 Player Position Class Ranking Blake Fisher Offensive Tackle 2021 No. 19 Jordan Johnson Wide Receiver 2020 No. 29 Michael Mayer Tight End 2020 No. 37 Lorenzo Styles Wide Receiver 2021 No. 41 Rocco Spindler Offensive Guard 2021 No. 59 Chris Tyree Running Back 2020 No. 79 Tyler Buchner Quarterback 2021 No. 80 Deion Colzie Wide Receiver 2021 No. 107 Drew Pyne Quarterback 2020 No. 118 Kevin Bauman Tight End 2020 No. 130 Tosh Baker Offensive Tackle 2020 No. 137 Jayden Thomas Wide Receiver 2021 No. 195 Michael Carmody Offensive Tackle 2020 No. 231

That's thirteen highly rated offensive players who will be competing for playing time potentially through 2025 and a top-80 player for every position group. This does not include very talented and high upside three-star prospects in wide receiver Chris Watt, offensive tackle Joe Alt and tight ends Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans. The 2020 and 2021 classes also help to address two of Notre Dame's most important positions of need: quarterback and wide receiver. We've seen from last year's college football playoff teams, having a transcendent quarterback is important. LSU's Joe Burrow won the Heisman and went No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the Heisman runnerup and a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields are Heisman front runners this season and should both be taken in the first 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. Does Notre Dame have a future Heisman contender in Pyne or Buchner? It's hard to say just yet, but the more high-end recruits the Fighting Irish can add to its roster the better. As for receiver, in two games thus far in 2020, the position group has just 110 yards and one touchdown.

But regardless of how the 2020 and 2021 classes address Notre Dame's needs going forward, it represents an offensive haul that transcends talent acquired in recent memory. For some perspective, over a three-year span from 2017-19, the Fighting Irish signed a total of 12 Rivals250 offensive players. This two-year haul also matched the number of top-100 offensive players that Notre Dame enrolled from 2016-1, and during that time span, only two were top-50 players in tight end Brock Wright and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. The last Rivals five-star player Notre Dame signed on offense was offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in 2014.

Does Notre Dame Catch Up To Other Top-Tier Offensive Programs?