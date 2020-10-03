Does Notre Dame's Offensive Recruiting Help Bridge The Gap To Clemson, OSU?
After the 2018 season, Notre Dame lost a first-round pick at defensive tackle, a consensus All-American at cornerback and two multi-year starters at linebacker. Yet Notre Dame bounced back in 2019 with the No. 5 defense in college football according to Football Outsider’s Defensive FEI Ratings and ESPN’s Defense Efficiency Ratings.
According to both metrics, the Fighting Irish finished with a better defense than reigning National Champion LSU, who waxed Clemson in the 42-25 in the title game. LSU finished the season No. 13 in DFEI and No. 11 in the FPI.
Of course, Notre Dame had one pathetic showing in 2019, a 45-14 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, but outside of that poor game, the Fighting Irish have proved they can produce a top-tier college football defense, even while finishing in the 10 to 15 range in Rivals' annual Team Rankings.
Does this Notre Dame have room for improvement on defense? Of course, but if the offensive side of the ball was on par with the Fighting Irish defense, this team would be a whole lot closer to winning a national championship.
Last season, Notre Dame averaged 36.8 points per game, the best mark of the Brian Kelly era. But all four 2019 College Football Playoff teams—LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma—all averaged between 42 and 48 points per game.
Additionally, all four were in the top five of Football Outsider’s Offensive FEI Ratings and ESPN’s Offensive Efficiency Ratings. Whereas, Notre Dame finished No. 25 and No. 26, respectively.
The good news for Fighting Irish Fans is that Notre Dame may be actually adding some of the offensive firepower to take the next step and go from occasional College Football Playoff team to one that actually competes for National Championships.
How 2020 and 2021 Stack Up To Past Offensive Recruiting Classes
Over the last two recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has signed or earned commitments from two five-star offensive players, as well as five others in the top 100. An additional six players are rated as four-star prospects and fall in the Rivals250.
|Player
|Position
|Class
|Ranking
|
Blake Fisher
|
Offensive Tackle
|
2021
|
No. 19
|
Jordan Johnson
|
Wide Receiver
|
2020
|
No. 29
|
Michael Mayer
|
Tight End
|
2020
|
No. 37
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
Wide Receiver
|
2021
|
No. 41
|
Rocco Spindler
|
Offensive Guard
|
2021
|
No. 59
|
Chris Tyree
|
Running Back
|
2020
|
No. 79
|
Tyler Buchner
|
Quarterback
|
2021
|
No. 80
|
Deion Colzie
|
Wide Receiver
|
2021
|
No. 107
|
Drew Pyne
|
Quarterback
|
2020
|
No. 118
|
Kevin Bauman
|
Tight End
|
2020
|
No. 130
|
Tosh Baker
|
Offensive Tackle
|
2020
|
No. 137
|
Jayden Thomas
|
Wide Receiver
|
2021
|
No. 195
|
Michael Carmody
|
Offensive Tackle
|
2020
|
No. 231
That's thirteen highly rated offensive players who will be competing for playing time potentially through 2025 and a top-80 player for every position group. This does not include very talented and high upside three-star prospects in wide receiver Chris Watt, offensive tackle Joe Alt and tight ends Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans.
The 2020 and 2021 classes also help to address two of Notre Dame's most important positions of need: quarterback and wide receiver.
We've seen from last year's college football playoff teams, having a transcendent quarterback is important. LSU's Joe Burrow won the Heisman and went No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the Heisman runnerup and a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields are Heisman front runners this season and should both be taken in the first 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Does Notre Dame have a future Heisman contender in Pyne or Buchner? It's hard to say just yet, but the more high-end recruits the Fighting Irish can add to its roster the better.
As for receiver, in two games thus far in 2020, the position group has just 110 yards and one touchdown.
But regardless of how the 2020 and 2021 classes address Notre Dame's needs going forward, it represents an offensive haul that transcends talent acquired in recent memory.
For some perspective, over a three-year span from 2017-19, the Fighting Irish signed a total of 12 Rivals250 offensive players.
This two-year haul also matched the number of top-100 offensive players that Notre Dame enrolled from 2016-1, and during that time span, only two were top-50 players in tight end Brock Wright and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer.
The last Rivals five-star player Notre Dame signed on offense was offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in 2014.
Does Notre Dame Catch Up To Other Top-Tier Offensive Programs?
In both 2022 and 2023, Notre Dame is scheduled to play two perennial College Football Playoff teams in Clemson and Ohio State. As referenced above, both are two of the top offensive teams in the country and the Fighting Irish will need to be able to keep up with them in order to come out of any of these matchups victorious.
During those seasons, the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes will be juniors and seniors. So how do Notre Dame's offensive prospects stack up compared to those at Clemson and Ohio State?
When it comes to Clemson, quite well actually. As the classes currently stand, both the Irish and the Tigers have signed or earned a commitment from 13 Rivals250 offensive players. This includes six top-100 players, four of which are in the top 50. Two are five stars but that includes running back DeMarkcus Bowman, who entered the transfer portal this past week.
As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes currently have 14 Rivals250 players between the 2020 and 2021 classes, but their top-end talent is unreal. A total of 11 players are in the top 100, with five ranking as five-star prospects.
Will Notre Dame have enough in the tank to compete with these teams on offense while also staying just as good or improving on defense? Only time will tell, but it's conceivable the Fighting Irish have taken the steps necessary to be more competitive with Clemson, Ohio State and the other programs at the top of the mountain in College Football.
