Does Notre Dame Have A Shot With 2021 DE Victoine Brown?
There may not be a faster rising prospect in the country than Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive end Victoine Brown.
Since Jan. 21, the 6-3, 225-pounder has landed over a dozen new offers and there's no reason to believe that his recruitment will be slowing down any time soon.
One of Brown's newest offers comes from Notre Dame following defensive line coach Mike Elston's visit to his high school.
"He said he's looking for some replacements after sending three defensive linemen to the NFL," Brown said. "He said he wants to get me up for a visit in the spring or any time I can come. Right now, him and my step dad are talking about me getting up there."
Notre Dame defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem will certainly be drafted in April, and Jamir Jones has a great shot to land on a roster as an undrafted free agent.
