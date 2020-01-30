There may not be a faster rising prospect in the country than Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive end Victoine Brown.

Since Jan. 21, the 6-3, 225-pounder has landed over a dozen new offers and there's no reason to believe that his recruitment will be slowing down any time soon.

One of Brown's newest offers comes from Notre Dame following defensive line coach Mike Elston's visit to his high school.