Distance Plays A Factor In Notre Dame’s Pursuit Of Four-Star Malik Elzy

Chicago Simeon class of 2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy planned to visit Notre Dame for its cookout recruiting event July 27. He was hit with a surprise before he even got in the car.

It was his first time making the drive over to South Bend, and his jaw dropped when he was told it was an hour and a half trip. He thought it would be double that amount of time.

“It was a straight shot,” he said. “I didn’t know that Notre Dame was that close to me. That plays a big part.”