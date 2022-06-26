Digging into Notre Dame's depth-chart engineering hurdles at running back
The best piece of depth-chart engineering during the Brian Kelly Era of Notre Dame football was one of its most unlikely as well.And that should bring some solace, if not comfort, to first-year Iri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news