Developments on Notre Dame’s class of 2022 safety board

There are 16 days until National Signing Day, and if you take a look around college football, there are no shortage of interesting developments. A change in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting is on its 2022 safety board. The Fighting Irish coaching staff is now giving a close look at Walled Lake (Mich.) Western’s Koen Entringer, who Rivals ranks as a two-star prospect. But Entringer’s stock is on the rise. The contact period for the 2022 class began on Sunday, meaning that college coaches can have extended, off-campus conversations with senior recruits. And Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary is expected to be in Walled Lake, Mich. on Monday to see Entringer, per BlueandGold.com sources.

The Fighting Irish staff is taking a look at Michigan safety Koen Entringer.

The 6-2, 190-pounder committed to Central Michigan back in June, but with strong play this fall, he earned offers from Syracuse, Temple, Tulane and Colorado, which led to his decommitment Nov. 9 – four days after the completion of his senior season. After he posted his senior highlight tape, Entringer earned offers from Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Utah and Michigan. Could Notre Dame be next? It’s certainly possible. In reading between the lines, the development of Notre Dame looking at Entringer is twofold. On one hand, Entringer just busted onto the scene recently, and on the other hand, the Irish staff was invested in recruiting Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa going back two years. Benicia (Calif.) High’s Croix Stewart was another option at safety, but it appears he will stay out west and honor his UCLA commitment. Adding a fifth defensive back is not necessarily a need in the 2022 class, especially considering Notre Dame has Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Benjamin Morrison, Naples (Fla.) High’s Devin Moore and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Jayden Bellamy committed, and they all have safety versatility. The other Irish defensive back pledge is shutdown cornerback Jaden Mickey from Corona (Calif.) Centennial.