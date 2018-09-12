For the second-straight year, Vanderbilt and Derek Mason have won their first two games of the season.

In 2017, the Commodores started 3-0 with a win over a top-25 Kansas State program before the wheels fell off. The team lost seven of its final nine games, but ended the year with a win over in-state Tennessee to gain some momentum heading into year five under Mason in 2018.

Last season’s downfall began at the hands of the eventual national champion Alabama Crimson Tide in a 59-0 loss in Nashville. It was the first of five-straight defeats.

This year the team’s first game against a top-10 opponent comes in the form of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.

South Bend is not an unfamiliar face for Mason, who spent four seasons as an assistant at Stanford. The Cardinal won three of four games against the Irish while Mason was part of the staff, including a road win in 2010 (37-14).

“It’s a great place for college football,” Mason said on Tuesday. “A lot of history around that stadium … It’s a great venue and campus. Going there and seeing it for the first time … it was good we got there early to see Touchdown Jesus and all that …

“For me, when you get between the white lines it’s just a football field … We’re going to get there early on Friday and see the presence and mystique before we play.”

Mason and company have been using last year’s results against top programs such as Alabama and Georgia, as lessons for when the team takes the field against the Irish.

“Try to be more intentional about your actions, not getting too high or low and keeping your composure,” Mason began. “Not letting the venue, team, name on the jersey or atmosphere take you out of the game … We’re a hungry football team. We want to play well …

“Notre Dame is going to expose our weaknesses. Bottom line is, can we overcome that adversity and play well? Great teams will be able to expose what we don’t do well and what we have to make sure we do is minimize that and maximize our opportunities. That’s what we plan on doing.”

On defense, Mason will focus on limiting Irish starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush through the air, but also on the ground.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Mason said of the senior. “They’re 2-0. I think everyone has strengths and weaknesses. I’m sure Notre Dame will play to his and we’re going to try to play to ours. He can throw it down field and beat you with his feet. He’s extremely talented and has a talented group around him … We have to try to exceed their physicality … You can’t make mistakes.

“He’s better playing in the pocket. He will run to scramble … If he looks up and there’s an alleyway he’ll take it, like any good quarterback should. He’s become better from the pocket. He can make the long throw and find the matchup. The place he’s probably improved the most is to be accurate on the deep ball. That’s important because he has two 6-foot-4 receivers who can go get it.”

Mason also gave high marks to the Notre Dame wide receivers, especially senior Miles Boykin.

“They can flat out play,” Mason said of the group. “Miles Boykin is a good of a receiver as there is in college football right now … They can make things happen.”

Vanderbilt boasts quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who threw for over 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2017, but the senior will have his hands full dealing with the Notre Dame defense.

“They can man you,” Mason said of the Irish secondary. “They play with good presence. Jalen Elliott has two picks on the season. Julian Love is talented. They have good athletes who can challenge you.

“Their front seven can get put pressure on the quarterback. The idea is they’ll play tight coverage and mix it up with some quarters and man coverage …. Kyle will have to take what’s available to him and keep the chains moving.

“Their front seven is a physical group. It’s going to be a physical game. That’s who they are. They beat teams up and wear teams down.”

Mason is 20-31 at Vanderbilt and the program has defeated just two ranked non-SEC foes in its history. A win over the Irish would be a big deal for the Commodores, but Mason isn’t approaching it that way even if this weekend was one that had the attention during the offseason.

“Every game we play is a program elevator,” Mason stated. “We feel this is the game our fan base and players have been looking for. Game three was circled on the calendar before the season … Great challenge in front of us.”