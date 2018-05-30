Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame's 2017 safety depth chart was filled with young and inexperienced players, and the play on Saturdays resembled what one might expect from such a unit. The safety position wasn't much of a playmaking unit all season, combining for just five pass break ups and failing to intercept a pass. When the pass rush slowed down late in the year the safeties were exposed, and their lack of playmaking ability was on full display. If Notre Dame is going to play championship caliber defense in 2018 its safeties will have to play much better.

A look at the depth chart heading into the summer:

TIME FOR JALEN ELLIOTT TO STEP UP

The first time Jalen Elliott played safety was when he showed up at Notre Dame. A quarterback in high school that played a little bit of cornerback as a prep senior, Elliott showed up to South Bend with the athleticism to play safety but not the experience. Recruiting fails in past classes thrust him onto the field much sooner than expected, and quite honestly before he was ready. Elliott was a rotation and special teams player as a freshman but emerged as a starter last season. He showed the toughness and athleticism to play the position, but it was obvious that Elliott was under-developed when it came to technique, instincts and the finer points of safety play. Elliott made strides this spring and quickly positioned himself to remain a starter on the back end, although this season he'll slide over to the field (stud) position. This move allows him to be more of a downhill player and a man cover player, and putting him in fewer middle of the field situations that require a bit more reading. Notre Dame needs him to become a more consistent tackler, play with better technique and execute assignments at a better rate. If he can do that his athleticism will take over, which will make him a more effective and disruptive player.

ALOHI GILMAN COULD BE KEY TO SAFETY PLAY

A lot of pressure is being heaped on the shoulders of junior and former Navy transfer Alohi Gilman, who if you read reports and message board posts is expected to completely save and rescue the safety position. Gilman had 76 tackles, five tackles for loss and five pass break ups as a freshman for the Midshipmen in 2016, registering a career-high 12 tackles in Navy's 28-27 win over Notre Dame. After sitting out the 2017 season, Gilman quickly jumped into the first team as the boundary safety. Gilman made a lot of plays in the spring, and we saw his playmaking skills in the Blue-Gold Game. The junior stripped wide receiver Michael Young in the first quarter and quickly pounced on the football. Plays like that are why many Irish fans are rightfully excited about Gilman's emergence. Of course, what is rarely discussed is that Gilman was late getting off the hash on the play, which allowed the big play in the first place. Gilman had some issues in the spring against play-action due to him wanting to peek into the backfield a bit too much in hopes of coming down and handling the run game. Gilman could be an impactful starter this season, but he will have to become a bit more disciplined against the pass game in order to limit the mistakes and big plays. If that happens he will have the major impact many are expecting ... and hoping ... that he will have.

DEPTH

The Irish safety depth chart has two players in Devin Studstill and Nick Coleman that combined for 22 career starts at the position over the last two seasons. Studstill showed great promise early in his career, making nine starts as a true freshman in 2016 after a strong spring as an early enrollee. Studstill showed good range and athleticism, a willingness to hit and some playmaking ability. His sophomore season was a giant disappointment, as Studstill struggled to pick up then coordinator Mike Elko's defensive system. A lack of depth at the position kept him in the rotation, with Studstill earning 250 snaps in 2017 after registering 582 snaps as a true freshman. Studstill was still a willing tackler, but he was dreadful in coverage due in large part to poor decision making by a player who didn't really get what he was supposed to do. His struggles didn't result in him losing one-on-one battles; it manifested by a slot defender, a linebacker or a cornerback getting torched because that defender was expecting help from Studstill. He will have to become a more consistent player, a more disciplined player and a more focused player if he is going to hold off the much deeper and more talented depth chart than he faced a season ago. Coleman was a steady tackler for much of the year but he made very few plays in coverage. An all-state running back as a prep player, Coleman has struggled to show the feel for defense as both a cornerback and safety. His top-level athleticism has put him in position to earn playing time, but that lack of feel has kept him from making plays. Notre Dame defensive coaches have talked about him emerging as a nickel candidate this season, but he seems buried on the depth chart at safety, and unless he can develop a better feel for playing defense he'll likely have a more narrow and clearly defined role than he did a season ago.

NEWCOMERS

The continued development of Elliott and the eligibility of Gilman aren't the only reasons for optimism about the safety position. The arrival of an extremely talented pair of freshman safeties has also raised the bar. Freshman Houston Griffith was an early enrollee that began the spring at cornerback, but he quickly moved to safety and the transition was smooth and seamless. Griffith is a quality athlete that is an intelligent and instinctive defender. Once he moved to safety he started making a lot of plays as both a run defender and cover player. Griffith passed up several veterans and is poised to become the third safety if he can carry over his strong spring performance into the fall. Classmate Derrik Allen arrives this summer, and it would not be at all surprising if he has a similar rise to Griffith. A cornerback for much of his career, Allen has the coverage skills that Notre Dame has lacked at safety in recent seasons, but he also has the size to be an early contributor. Allen is a rangy defender that improved as a tackler in his final season at Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, and he has the ability to play either safety position. Keeping Griffith and Allen off the field is going to be extremely difficult, especially since defensive coordinator Clark Lea desires to run a rotation at safety like he does at linebacker and along the defensive line. Another freshman - Paul Moala - is not expected to make the kind of early impact that Griffith and Allen should, but he's an athletic player and a high-motor defender that strikes me as someone who will constantly out-perform his ranking and expectations.

QUESTIONS