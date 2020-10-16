Deion Colzie’s Mother On Why Her Son Committed To Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In this week’s episode of Pod Like A Champion, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer interviewed Yolanda Jackson, the mother of Notre Dame four-star wide receiver commit Deion Colzie.
Jackson spoke about a number of topics, including why her son picked the Fighting Irish, his initial decommitment, the role Georgia played in his recruitment and more.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.