 Deion Colzie’s Mother On Why Her Son Committed To Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 14:43:00 -0500') }}

Deion Colzie’s Mother On Why Her Son Committed To Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
In this week’s episode of Pod Like A Champion, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer interviewed Yolanda Jackson, the mother of Notre Dame four-star wide receiver commit Deion Colzie.

Jackson spoke about a number of topics, including why her son picked the Fighting Irish, his initial decommitment, the role Georgia played in his recruitment and more.

