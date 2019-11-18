After getting off to a slow start and allowing Navy to move the ball in the first quarter, the Fighting Irish defense turned it on and shut down the Midshipmen. For the first 13 minutes of the second quarter, Navy ran a total of 10 plays and Notre Dame scored three touchdowns.

By the time the Midshipman began to move the ball again against late in the second half — mostly on a 46-yard run from Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry — the game was practically over. This was the most dominating performance by a Notre Dame defense against a quality opponent all season.

By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular defensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 72.3 rating. Given that Navy's offense was considered one of the most efficient in the country heading into the game, this is quite the feat. But ultimately, it's hard to give the Notre Dame defense anything worse than an A- for the way they took Navy's offense out of the game for a majority of the first half. Defense Overall PFF Grade: 72.3 - "Above Average"

DEFENSIVE END