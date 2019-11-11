Defensive Grades: Irish Linebackers Fill Gaps, Dominate Blue Devils
Notre Dame put together a dominating defensive road performance against Duke in a 38-7 victory, bottling up dual-threat starting quarterback Quenton Harris for the majority of the evening.
Harris finished the game with 102 passing yards and 10 rushing yards on seven carries, his second-lowest output on the ground this season.
This is an area where Notre Dame struggled early on in the season, giving up 67 rushing yards to Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass in the first game of the season.
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly says a key to stopping a mobile quarterback is to make their lives difficult in the passing game.
"I think first and foremost is taking away some of their easy throws, some of the easy throws that allow them to have the luxury to run the ball when they want to," he said. "You might think it's the run game, but I think it's some of the easy throws that allow the running quarterbacks to stay on schedule."
Given Harris's limited production, it's safe to say the Irish did this rather well.
When grading Notre Dame's game-by-game offensive and defensive performances, I've decided to look borrow from Clint Eastwood's playbook and go with "The Good," "The Bad and The Ugly" and "Overall Position Group Grade."
By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular defensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 69.9 rating. Given Duke's overall struggles on offense this season, this is more accurate than I initially thought (The Blue Devils ranks 98th in team efficiency offense).
But ultimately, it's hard to give the Notre Dame defense anything worse than a B for the way they dismantled Duke, maybe even a B plus.
Defense Overall PFF Grade: 69.9 - "Above Average"
