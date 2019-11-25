Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly spent much of fall camp trying to downplay the hype surrounding true freshman safety Kyle Hamilton, a Rivals top-75 player. After he picked off an interception against New Mexico in the second game of the season, there's little the Kelly could do.

Notre Dame freshman safety Kyle Hamilton breaking up a pass against Boston College (Photos by Andris Visockis)

His play has only improved from there. This past weekend against Boston College, he received the highest Pro Football Focus Grade on the Notre Dame roster, earning an 86.6 rating. This was the third time this season he was given a grade above an 86. Hamilton finished the game with three tackles, a pass break up and the game's only interception. The performance earned him a spot on PFF's National Defense of the Week, putting him in the same breath as Ohio State defensive end and Heisman candidate Chase Young.



The National Defense of the Week is headlined by none other than Chase Young and the historic pace he's on.



For just how good he was (and has been) - 📰 ⬇️ https://t.co/x3mahIuBLn pic.twitter.com/bvAnoM2C3k — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 24, 2019

That doesn't mean there haven't been some growing pains this season, but those have largely been masked by the fact that he usually plays between 25 and 30 snaps per game (per PFF) and his incredible potential. For instance, against New Mexico Hamilton actually had one of his worst performances of the season, earning a 52.4 grade, which is considered below average. But, after the game, all anyone could talk about was his pick-six. This week, I am going to do things a little bit differently and lead off by highlighting the Irish secondary and, more specifically, Hamilton.

By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular defensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 70.3 rating. They did have a few mistakes that lead to Boston College's lone score of the game, but Notre Dame defense was excellent, especially in the second half. In my book, this was another A- performance from the Irish defense. Defense Overall PFF Grade: 70.3 - "Above Average"

SECONDARY