And here’s the lucky part: Despite a whopping 22 turnovers — seven more than the team average — and an uncharacteristic 8-for-15 performance from the free-throw line, the 11-1 Irish (2-0 ACC) survived in a wild finish, 66-63, in front of 2,153 in the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday evening.

Here’s the unsettling part: The No. 5-ranked Irish still couldn’t handle the Miami heat.

Even with a quick scan of the Miami stats, it jumps off the page — the Hurricanes force almost 21 turnovers a game, 34th-best in the country.

“It's a great win on the road against a great team,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “There are a lot of areas that we can improve on. We'll go back to work and improve on the things that we need to improve on and get ready for Boston College (Sunday at home at noon). But again, just happy that this group found a way to grind this one out.”

Miami, 7-6 (0-2 ACC) doesn’t do a lot of things especially well, but its energetic man-to-man defense with quick hands and great positioning can cause tons of trouble.

The turnovers came from every angle — dribbling into trouble, risky passing, forcing the ball into tight coverage and sometimes simply loss of focus.

Even star point guard Olivia Miles, on a triple-double watch most of the game (12 points, nine assists, eight rebounds), got picked a couple times and had a team-leading five turnovers.

“I think everything that we do starts on defense, and then as you can see we turn the ball over a lot, so we’ve just got to get together and take what they give us (rather than forcing passes),” Notre Dame junior forward Maddy Westbeld said.

Miami’s opponents were shooting 41.7 from the field and scoring at a 63-point pace coming in — even after a 92-85 loss to Florida State — and the Irish needed a lot of point-blank looks to get to 46.6% for the game.

The serious trouble began with the second-half whistle. Notre Dame, leading 41-31 out of the break, had three turnovers in its first four possessions.

Game on.

Nineteen of Miami’s points in the game came off turnovers, and it had 22 fastbreak points to Notre Dame’s six.

Lashae Dwyers’ steal of a Miles dribble and subsequent breakaway bucket tied it at 51 with two minutes still to go in the third period.

“I thought we didn't come out locked in,” Ivey said. “But I felt like, progressively, we found ways to execute in the stretches that we needed to.”