Decision Day: Will It Be Notre Dame, Stanford Or USC For WR CJ Williams?

Alabama: I was born there, my dad is an alumni, so we have that connection, and I still have a lot of family that live in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. It’s my roots. Coach (Holmon) Wiggins is a great guy. He does a great job recruiting me and they have that record of wide receiver play and putting them in the NFL. You have my dude Bryce Young over there tossing the ball so that’s not bad even if it’s just for a year.
Notre Dame: Notre Dame has that big three in culture, academics and football. They sell every single one and they do a great job in every single one. Coach (Tommy) Rees is onto big things with that offense. In the past it hasn’t looked like the offense was wide receiver friendly but if they're going to win big football games against Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, you need to throw the football and you need to get some guys in there who can beat man-to-man coverage. That’s my job, that’s what I do so I’m one of the higher prospects on their board and it’s a good place to go and be a receiver right now.
Stanford: They have those very, very high academics. They haven’t been performing as well in football but they’re looking for that one piece that brings them up and beyond and shapes who they are as a team and shapes the culture that they’re going to have trying to get back to those winning stages under coach (David) Shaw. The academics really appeal to me and they see me as one of those guys who can change what’s going on and building the wide receiver room around me.
Texas: Texas is one of those ones that go under the radar not only in football but academically, too. The McCombs School is ranked top-10 in the nation every year and that’s what I want to study in college is business. That’s very good for me. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) was my main recruiter at Alabama and now he’s at Texas and it’s just carried over. Coach (Andre) Coleman played in the NFL and knows his stuff and he’s going to develop me really well. I felt a really good atmosphere out there and I really enjoyed the city and who the coaches were as people and how they treated my family, I feel like that was one of the best visits I took out of the three.
USC: Right in the backyard. A lot of Mater Dei players go to USC and they do great things from there. That’s hard to pass up, the track record of Monarchs who perform well with the Trojans is very good. (Mater Dei) coach (Bruce) Rollinson loves USC in his own right being an alum and they have that great offense where every receiver is getting 50 balls every year. You can’t go wrong with that one.