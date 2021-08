Decision Day: Notre Dame Or Stanford For WR Tobias Merriweather?

After Merriweather’s announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

It is decision day for Vancouver (Wash.) Union class of 2022 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather . The four-star pass catcher has long been coveted by top college programs from across the country, and he makes his verbal commitment on Wednesday.

In 2021, it's uncommon to see a recruit announce a commitment without previously posting a top schools list on social media. That is the case for Merriweather, though.

There are four schools that have been mentioned down the stretch of his recruitment the most: Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford. The Irish and Cardinal are considered the top two choices as he took official visits to both in June.

Merriweather on Michigan: "Even though they offered late, Michigan is definitely high on my list. They fit what I want and am looking for in a school. They are definitely in consideration."

Merriweather's father, Dom, on Notre Dame: “They just tell you what you’re going to get. There’s no pomp and circumstance. It’s not really a sales job. It’s like, ‘Here’s our locker room and our weight rooms.’ You have the best of everything, but at the end of the day, it’s Notre Dame.

“The core is you have a Notre Dame degree, graduate 95 percent [of players] and we’re trying to win a championship. I think that fits Tobias’ personality. He told Coach Kelly that culturally it’s a good fit for him.”

There are no quotes from the Merriweather family on Oregon and Stanford from articles in the Rivals network.