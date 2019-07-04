It's decision day for Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback will be announcing his commitment on the 4th of July, and we have you covered. Stay locked in at Blue & Gold Illustrated for more coverage of Offord throughout the day. Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: TBD

How: Twitter (@caleb_offord)

Finalists: Duke, Kansas, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt

OFFORD ON WHAT HE LOOKED FOR IN A SCHOOL...

"I'm just looking to get everything out of it from academics to football. Growing up is going to be a part of college, so I'm looking for a coaching staff to help me get better as a man and school that's going to prepare me best for life after football. So the academic part -- and a football team that wins and can prepare me best for the NFL."

SOUTHAVEN HEAD COACH EDDIE STEVENSON ON OFFORD...

"He brings the intangibles that you're looking for in modern day corners -- long, rangy, and in his case, very cerebral, which is definitely a high point. He understands the value of being able to play multiple techniques and mixing his game up ... He's methodical in his techniques and mixes those up against high caliber guys."

FUTURE CAST PREDICTIONS

There are currently seven Rivals FutureCast predictions in for Offord. The first went in on April 18 to Kansas, but the last six have been for Offord to land at Notre Dame. Blue & Gold Illustrated writers Bryan Driskell, EJ Holland, and Mike Singer put their picks in for Offord to choose Notre Dame in mid-June. Notre Dame leads in the FanFutureCast leaderboard for Offord with 70.5% of votes. Kansas is second with 28.2%.

