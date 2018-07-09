Notre Dame is still on the hunt for another defensive end in the class of 2019, and the Irish were recently included in the top five for three-star prospect Terrell Dawkins along with Ohio State, Tennessee, NC State and Florida.

Dawkins was offered by Notre Dame on May 22, and the Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill product said there’s a lot to like about the Irish.

“They’re a great program all around,” Hawkins told Blue & Gold Illustrated.

The main reason Notre Dame is still a contender for Hawkins is the work put in so far by Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Dawkins, the No. 44 player in the state of North Carolina, said Elston’s overall approach caught his attention early on.

“Coach Elston is very direct,” Hawkins explained. “I can see a future with me there.”

The North Carolina talent added that since being offered by Notre Dame, Elston has been in communication with him consistently and has been completely transparent about the recruiting process.