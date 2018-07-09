DE Terrell Dawkins Discusses Notre Dame, Additional Finalists
Notre Dame is still on the hunt for another defensive end in the class of 2019, and the Irish were recently included in the top five for three-star prospect Terrell Dawkins along with Ohio State, Tennessee, NC State and Florida.
Dawkins was offered by Notre Dame on May 22, and the Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill product said there’s a lot to like about the Irish.
“They’re a great program all around,” Hawkins told Blue & Gold Illustrated.
The main reason Notre Dame is still a contender for Hawkins is the work put in so far by Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston.
Dawkins, the No. 44 player in the state of North Carolina, said Elston’s overall approach caught his attention early on.
“Coach Elston is very direct,” Hawkins explained. “I can see a future with me there.”
The North Carolina talent added that since being offered by Notre Dame, Elston has been in communication with him consistently and has been completely transparent about the recruiting process.
“He’s just a cool dude,” Dawkins said of Elston. “He says what he needs to say very direct with it and I respect him for that.”
With Elston’s efforts and Dawkins’ interest in the program, the next step will be getting the standout pass rusher on campus.
Although Dawkins doesn’t have a planned date for the trip yet, an official visit is likely to take place sometime this fall.
During that trip, Dawkins said he simply wants to take it all in.
“I want to experience it,” Dawkins said. “I just want see what it’s like.”
Before trimming his list to five, Dawkins held several national offers, but is down to the Vols, Irish, Gators, and Buckeyes.
Hawkins said there are plenty of things to like about each school.
At Tennessee, I have great relationships with the coaches,” Dawkins said. “N.C. State, they’re like home. I really like it there. Ohio State is a great program all around, and I’ve always loved Florida football.”
Dawkins has no current timeline for a decision, but has a simple list of criteria for making a decision.
