Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem made the first start of his career Saturday night against the 14th-ranked Michigan Wolverines, and the junior made a major impact. So much so that Kareem - a native of Michigan - was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

Kareem set career highs with nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in the win. He was credited with two sacks, although on the final play of the game it was Kareem who made the pressure that allowed senior DT Jerry Tillery to actually make the sack and strip to ice the game.

The Detroit native made his presence felt early in the game, sacking Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson for a 16-yard loss in the first quarter to knock the Wolverines out of field goal range. He was stout against the run and came up with clutch pressures all game long.

Kareem suffered a scare early in the game after landing awkwardly on his leg. He was down on the ground for a bit, but after the trainers looked him over he got up and ran off the field. When he returned he was right back to being a disruptive force for the Irish defense.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week.