Notre Dame football sophomore defensive end Kahanu Kia tells reporters about his return to the program, his two-year mission, what he learned about himself in that time period, program changes since the 2021 season, team culture and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Kahanu Kia during media availability on Feb. 9.