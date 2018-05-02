Defensive end Aeneas DiCosmo has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the Northeast and just took a major step in his recruitment. The Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic star announced a top five of Clemson , Michigan , Northwestern , Notre Dame , and Stanford on Monday and took a few minutes to break down each school and where his recruitment is headed from here.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I wouldn’t say there is a leader but there are three schools that have a distinct advantage right now,” DiCosmo said. “Stanford, Michigan, and Notre Dame have a lead on Clemson and Northwestern right now.”

Michigan- “I’ve visited eight schools in the past few months and of all them I think Michigan blew me away the most,” he said. “I definitely got the most out of that visit. I didn’t know too much about it going into the visit but, after talking to coach Harbaugh, coach Brown, and the rest of the players, it’s an environment I could see myself thriving in. Don Brown’s defense just attacks everything. He sees me as a linebacker and defensive end hybrid and would move me around to attack from all different places. That’s the role I see for myself on the next level. I think that fits me pretty well.”

Notre Dame- “Coach Elston kind of introduced me to what Notre Dame calls their ‘drop end’ and that’s the guy that can rush the quarterback or cover in space,” said DiCosmo. “It’s kind of similar to what I’m looking for. Notre Dame has such a rich history of great football. I visited there recently and I visited last year. The campus really blew me away. At Notre Dame and at Michigan, you can see that guys from New Jersey kind of thrive there. Shayne Simon, the Ademilola twins, and their quarterback are all New Jersey guys.”

Stanford- “Donald Stewart was a few years ago but Stanford has had some success recruiting in New Jersey,” he said. “Jordan Fox is there too. I think distance plays a role in how Stanford recruits New Jersey but that’s not a factor for me. I grew up traveling a lot and being on the west coast so it’s an atmosphere I’m familiar with. Stanford exemplifies the best of both worlds. They’re one of the best schools in the world while also competing for a Pac-12 title every year. They always seem like a dark horse to make the College Football Playoffs.”

Clemson- “They could win the National Championship any year,” DiCosmo said. “They’re putting a lot of guys in the NFL right now and they do a great job of developing players. Growing up, I was always a fan of Vic Beasley. I try to play like him and those coaches do a great job. I have not been there before but I am working on setting up a visit.”

Northwestern- “I’ve visited Northwestern twice,” he said. “I’ve developed a good relationship with their coaching staff. I feel like I can trust them and that they will always look out for me. In their scheme I’d probably play a more traditional defensive end role. I’d have to add more weight there but it’s something I’m looking into.”

On what is coming next- “I have two official visits set, both in June,” said DiCosmo. “Notre Dame with be June 15th and the other one is Michigan for June 22nd. Next Friday I’m flying out to San Francisco and I’ll visit Stanford and maybe I’ll check out Cal if I have some time.

“I’ve always see Cal as a high academic school,” he said. “I don’t know too much about them outside of that. One of their recruiters came by the school and wants me to come by the school while I’m out there.

“In the back of my mind I’m still thinking about Wisconsin and Boston College,” DiCosmo said. “They’ve been around throughout the entire process. Outside of them, these schools are kind of it.

“I think I’ll probably make a decision following those two official visits,” he said. “Maybe at the end of June or early July.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Stanford, Michigan, and Notre Dame have to like where they stand right now. With visits to all three schools coming up, DiCosmo is in the homestretch of his recruitment. If he were to commit today, it sounds like Michigan would be the choice but there is plenty left for all of the schools to prove to DiCosmo.