Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 defensive back Devin Kirkwood was planning to hit the road this spring.

He was able to fit in a visit to USC last weekend before the NCAA declared that there is a dead period put in place for the next month, which does not allow recruits to visit schools.

The 6-4, 185-pounder was planning to see Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Notre Dame and UCLA over the next month or two.

Kirkwood visited Notre Dame last November and earned a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish while on campus. He was hoping to get back to South Bend again to learn more about the University.