DB Target Devin Kirkwood Talks High Interest In Notre Dame
Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 defensive back Devin Kirkwood was planning to hit the road this spring.
He was able to fit in a visit to USC last weekend before the NCAA declared that there is a dead period put in place for the next month, which does not allow recruits to visit schools.
The 6-4, 185-pounder was planning to see Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Notre Dame and UCLA over the next month or two.
Kirkwood visited Notre Dame last November and earned a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish while on campus. He was hoping to get back to South Bend again to learn more about the University.
There is still a lot of love Kirkwood is feeling for Notre Dame.
"What I'm liking about Notre Dame right now is how they're willing to let me play safety and corner," Kirkwood said. "They're always communicating and checking up on me to see how I'm doing.
