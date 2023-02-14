A 10-16 Notre Dame team (2-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference), had no business making the “Cameron Crazies” sweat one out.

The guy who hired him, legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski , was in the arena for the first time since his retirement, and saw his former pupil nearly pull off a shocker that would have ranked right up there with every big win Brey has had in 23 years at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey won’t forget what his scuffling team, his somewhat snake-bitten team, gave him in his last visit to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium — one of college basketball’s shrines and where his college coaching career began — before falling, 68-64, in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday night.

But it was memorable in so many ways.

It had lost three in a row and was 0-6 away from home.

It hasn’t been a typically dominant Duke season (18-8, 9-6) under first-year coach Jon Scheyer, except when it comes to playing in Cameron where the Blue Devils are now 13-0.

And yet, the Irish had a chance in the final seconds, like it has had so often in this season that has produced 10 league losses by single digits, including two by one point, another by two points and one by three points.

“Their record doesn’t show how good they actually are,” said Kyle Filipowski, Duke’s star 7-foot freshman.

You’d think a little luck would kick in at some point.

But it didn’t surface when Duke’s unguarded 6-8 freshman Mark Mitchell lined up a 3-point attempt from the corner with 12 seconds to play and the Blue Devils up a point, 63-62.

He was open because Notre Dame needed some help defense to prevent a driving Jeremy Roach from getting to the basket. When Roach was cut off, he flipped to Mitchell in the corner.

The 36% 3-point shooter averaging 8.6 points a game, and who finished with eight for the night, drilled it to take the air out of ND’s unlikely upset shot.

“We've put ourselves in position (to win) a number of times, especially on the road, but we haven't been able to get over the hump,” Brey said. “I gotta tip my cap to the young man (Mitchell) who made the 3 in the corner, because that's kind of what we wanted to give up. And he made it, so I tip my cap.”

A Ven-Allen Lubin putback of a JJ Starling miss with three seconds left made it 66-64, but after an ND foul on the inbounds play, Tyrese Proctor, a 6-5 freshman, made both free throws to end it.

Notre Dame trailed for 33:06, was down by 14 at 42-28 with 15:31 to play and couldn’t locate any offense.

Then, on a day Dane Goodwin didn’t start for the first time this season, the 6-6 grad student had a stretch to remember.

Starting with a 3-pointer with 12:35 to play to get the Irish to within 44-38, Goodwin, averaging 11.6 points a game, went on a personal 17-point run.

The points came on a variety of shots, mostly creative maneuvers and fadeaway short jumpers in the lane against the taller Blue Devils. Because of his work, Duke led only 34-32 in points in the paint.

“The way that thing was clicking off, I'm thinking like, ‘We may just get this back and throw it in at the buzzer,’” Brey said. “And I've been on both ends of those. It was just a weird game.

“We were on the verge of getting throttled. And, of course, Dane — I guess I should have brought him off the bench earlier in the season. That was unbelievable from him. He was amazing. And what a great atmosphere my last time in here coaching. I mean, just an awesome, great atmosphere.”

