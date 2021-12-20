Dane Goodwin continues surge, hits milestone as Notre Dame breezes past WMU

After another disappointing loss Saturday to Indiana in the 2021 Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame returned to the court Monday night and rebounded with a solid 85-52 win over Western Michigan at Purcell Pavilion. As a 21-point favorite, a blowout of the Mid-American Conference bottom-dwelling Broncos (4-7) didn’t rate as marquee or memorable for the Irish (5-5). But perhaps it can start a win streak, with one non-conference game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi remaining Wednesday before ACC play hits full speed on Dec. 28, with a trip to ACC cellar resident Pittsburgh. Those precede a home date with No. 2 Duke on New Year’s Day. BOX SCORE

“I thought we did a great job running our half court stuff, getting into our offense,” Irish head coach Mike Brey said after the win. Two extended scoring spurts in the first half sparked the easy win: a 10-0 run in the first three minutes of the game, followed later by a 13-0 run late in the first stanza that helped Notre Dame build a 44-23 lead at the break. The Irish were never threatened, and at one point led 60-30 in the second half. Brey, though, remained glued to his usual seven-man rotation until 2:56 remained in the game and Notre Dame led 82-49. With four players in double-digits, scoring balance highlighted the night for the Irish. Senior guard Dane Goodwin led all scorers and tied his season high with 18 points on a night when the team captain also became the 66th Irish player to score 1,000 career points. He has scored in double figures in every game this season. “He’s been a rock from us from day one,” Brey said afterward. “He’s been really good. He’s become a better leader and captain for us.”

Dane Goodwin surpassed the 1,000-point mark in Monday's win over Western Michigan. (Gerry Broome/AP)