Cyber Monday Special! Sign Up Now!!
Our most popular deal is back just in time for the holidays. Sign up for one year of premium access to BlueAndGold.com on Rivals and get a FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear in the Rivals Fan Store!
CLICK HERE to sign up today!
For registered users who are not subscribers, sign in and START HERE!
Rules and restrictions:
- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- Please provide a valid and current email address
- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provide.
- You must use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion
- Offer is valid only while supplies last.
Here's a sample of some of the Notre Dame apparel you'll find in the fan store:
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.