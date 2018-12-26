Notre Dame is just three days away from its Cotton Bowl matchup against Clemson. The Fighting Irish are heavy underdogs, and if you listen to the discussion on a national level you’d think Brian Kelly’s team should just be happy to be here.

But as we’ve seen all season, Notre Dame seems to be at its best in big games, especially when people seem to be picking against them. Clemson, of course, is a different animal that what the Irish have faced this fall.

Notre Dame will have to bring its A Game against the Tigers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Clemson has one of the elite defense’s in the country, and in the last two years it has held its first round playoff opponents (Alabama, Ohio State) to an average of just 238 yards of offense, and its defense has yet to give up more than 17 points to an opposing offense in the first round of the playoffs, which includes a 2015 matchup against Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.

There are matchup advantages that Notre Dame must win, there are matchup advantages for Clemson that the Irish players must neutralize, and there are areas where things seem balanced.

Here are the matchups that could have the biggest impact on Notre Dame doing enough offensively to win this game: