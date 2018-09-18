Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 09:30:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Cross accomplished one goal when he committed to Notre Dame

Gwh3meuh0feu8htph2w9
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Howard Cross is going to Notre Dame.The four-star defensive lineman out of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's set goals for himself growing up and one was to be part of the Irish family.The 6-foot-2, 240...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}