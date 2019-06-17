News More News
Crippen Enjoys Irish Invasion Visit, Working With Quinn

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Greg Crippen was easily the most notable O-line prospect at Irish Invasion on June 9.

The Notre Dame class of 2021 center commitment enjoyed getting back to South Bend for the first time in a few months. He worked closely with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn during the camp.

“It was great," Crippen said. "I was just learning a lot about what Notre Dame’s offensive line is like. It was a great experience and some things that I’ll [use] this year and my future too going [to Notre Dame].

“We got there on Saturday, so we got to talk for a bit. It was a good conversation. We talked about life and football. It was great. I feel better and better every time I go and more comfortable.”

