Crippen Enjoys Irish Invasion Visit, Working With Quinn
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Greg Crippen was easily the most notable O-line prospect at Irish Invasion on June 9.
The Notre Dame class of 2021 center commitment enjoyed getting back to South Bend for the first time in a few months. He worked closely with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn during the camp.
“It was great," Crippen said. "I was just learning a lot about what Notre Dame’s offensive line is like. It was a great experience and some things that I’ll [use] this year and my future too going [to Notre Dame].
“We got there on Saturday, so we got to talk for a bit. It was a good conversation. We talked about life and football. It was great. I feel better and better every time I go and more comfortable.”
