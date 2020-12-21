Notre Dame basketball’s plans were tweaked yet again with a phone call bearing bad news.

For the fourth time this year, opponent COVID-19 concerns have deleted a game from the Irish’s schedule, the latest one Tuesday night’s trip to Syracuse.

The game was postponed Monday morning due to COVID-19 concerns regarding Syracuse’s roster, the ACC announced. It would’ve been Notre Dame’s first ACC road contest of the year. No makeup date was announced.

Syracuse has announced any positive tests as of Monday afternoon, but it ran into some issues when its Saturday opponent, Buffalo, reported a positive test on Sunday. That sent Syracuse into contact tracing protocols and quarantine for the next few days.