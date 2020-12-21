COVID-19 Issues Postpone Notre Dame’s Tuesday Game At Syracuse
Notre Dame basketball’s plans were tweaked yet again with a phone call bearing bad news.
For the fourth time this year, opponent COVID-19 concerns have deleted a game from the Irish’s schedule, the latest one Tuesday night’s trip to Syracuse.
The game was postponed Monday morning due to COVID-19 concerns regarding Syracuse’s roster, the ACC announced. It would’ve been Notre Dame’s first ACC road contest of the year. No makeup date was announced.
Syracuse has announced any positive tests as of Monday afternoon, but it ran into some issues when its Saturday opponent, Buffalo, reported a positive test on Sunday. That sent Syracuse into contact tracing protocols and quarantine for the next few days.
For now, Notre Dame (2-4, 0-1 ACC) is off until a Dec. 30 game against Virginia. It’s not yet known if the Irish will add a replacement game for this weekend. They are not slated to go home for Christmas.
Notre Dame had early December games against Tennessee, Western Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne wiped out due to those teams’ coronavirus issues. The Irish had played five straight games as scheduled, most recently an 88-78 loss to Purdue in the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 19.
Tuesday was Syracuse and Notre Dame’s only scheduled meeting this year.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.