COVER 3: Next Offensive Lineman For Notre Dame's 2020 Class
Notre Dame established the No. 1 offensive line target on its board very early on, and last week it landed that player when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star Tosh Baker committed to the Irish. Baker - the nation's No. 51 player - was the key to the 2020 line class.
There is a chance Notre Dame could take just one more offensive lineman in the class, but who should that player be?
In our latest installment of Cover Three, football analyst Bryan Driskell and recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer debate which offensive lineman they would take if there was only one spot left for that position in the class.
BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST
REECE ATTEBERRY: If I had my way, Jeff Quinn and the staff would decide to take two more players, and one of those players would be Michael Carmody, who I gave a 4.5-star upside grade to. But if I could only have one player I would go with Atteberry.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news