Notre Dame established the No. 1 offensive line target on its board very early on, and last week it landed that player when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star Tosh Baker committed to the Irish. Baker - the nation's No. 51 player - was the key to the 2020 line class.

There is a chance Notre Dame could take just one more offensive lineman in the class, but who should that player be?

In our latest installment of Cover Three, football analyst Bryan Driskell and recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer debate which offensive lineman they would take if there was only one spot left for that position in the class.