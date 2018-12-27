Ticker
Cotton Bowl Media Day: Player Interviews Video

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Thursday during the Cotton Bowl media day.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

CB JULIAN LOVE 

TIGHT ENDS COLE KMET, ALIZE MACK & NIC WEISHAR 

K JUSTIN YOON 

DE JULIAN OKWARA

CB TROY PRIDE

