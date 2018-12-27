Cotton Bowl Media Day: Player Interviews Video
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Thursday during the Cotton Bowl media day.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
NOTE: Videos will be added as they become available
CB JULIAN LOVE
TIGHT ENDS COLE KMET, ALIZE MACK & NIC WEISHAR
K JUSTIN YOON
DE JULIAN OKWARA
CB TROY PRIDE
