SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Floundering Notre Dame had to call a timeout. The Irish were down seven to an average Georgia Tech team with 3:36 to play and was staring at a sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference loss to start league play. Cormac Ryan took control of that sideline huddle — and the moment — in Purcell Pavilion Tuesday night. “Cormac kind of lit a fire under us …” Ryan’s teammate, Dane Goodwin, said afterward. “Cormac wants it so bad,” Irish coach Mike Brey said of this graduate student. “I want it for him, because he's invested so much. He's helped me with a voice, so it's like ‘God, let us get this one, because this kid has just been cracking the whip on people, you know, really all season.’” That moment plays out a lot better historically for this struggling Notre Dame team after it navigated its way back to earn a 73-72 overtime victory. “Can it count more than one?” Brey jokingly asked after riding such a surprisingly rough path to get to 9-8, including 1-5 in league play, that has included two one-point losses.

After that timeout, the Irish defense stiffened over the rest of regulation and the Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5) managed just two free throws after forging that 63-56 lead. “We're never not gonna go down swinging,” Goodwin said. Slowly, the Irish chipped away. Freshman JJ Starling, who didn’t start a game for the first time in his life and still finished with 16 points, gave the Irish a start with a bucket on a drive and two free throws before Trey Wertz delivered a crucial corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 65 with 52 seconds to play. Wertz had been 0-for-5 up to that point and 0-for-2 on 3s. The defense was terrific on the next Georgia Tech possession, forcing a shot-clock violation. And on the ensuing Irish possession, Starling made a slick move to get to the basket. But his layup attempt, under some pressure, rolled around the rim and off with four seconds to play. By the time Georgia Tech corralled the rebound only a second remained, leading to the overtime. For the first time this season, Brey started five graduate seniors and kept Starling, averaging 12.4 points a game, on the bench for the first 4:41. “He handled it well,” Brey said of the Baldwinsville, N.Y., product. “We change the lineup sometimes just to change the karma, maybe help a guy do something different. And you know he will start on Saturday (against Syracuse). “I wouldn't do that to him (not start him against a New York team). But we just needed to change something up, and he handled it like a man, even though that's new territory for him.” Starling finished 6-for-12 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line, where he came in shooting 34%, and had three rebounds and a steal — along with four of the 14 Irish turnovers. “It was kind of a surprise and took a little bit to get used to, but I was ready for it,” Starling said of not starting. “You know, I wasn't complaining. I knew what I had to do going in, and it started defensively. So I made sure I honed in on that.” There were five lead changes in the overtime.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQxNzY5NTM0NiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK