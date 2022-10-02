SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cormac Ryan rolled into Rolfs Athletics Hall on Saturday morning roughly 90 minutes before the first official Notre Dame men’s basketball practice was scheduled to start. “I was here around 7:30 getting the body loose,” Ryan said, “greasing up these old wheels.” The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Ryan is one of six graduate students on Notre Dame’s 13-man roster for the 2022-23 season. So even if Ryan feels old, he has plenty of company. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

A lot has changed for Ryan since he was preparing for last season. Entering his fourth season of college basketball and second as an eligible Irish player following a transfer from Stanford, Ryan had to fight for a spot in Notre Dame's starting lineup. He won the job, which he held for the first nine games of the season. Then head coach Mike Brey asked Ryan to come off the bench to make room for freshman Blake Wesley and senior Prentiss Hubb to start in the backcourt together. Ryan spent the better part of two months out of the starting lineup until an injury to forward Nate Laszewski created an opening. Ryan took advantage of the opportunity and started the last 12 games of the season. He played some of the best basketball of his career and averaged 13.4 points in that stretch. Ryan really rose to the occasion in the NCAA Tournament with 16 points in a First Four victory over Rutgers and 29 points in a first-round victory over Alabama. He became the first Irish men's basketball player to score at least 29 points in an NCAA Tournament game since Adrian Dantley's 31 in 1976. "That, obviously, felt great," Ryan said more than six months later. "It felt even better, because I was able to help the team win and take key moments in big games. "I know what I'm capable of. The team knows what we're capable of. We displayed a little bit of that last year, but by no means are we satisfied with our performance." Ryan scored just nine points in a 59-53 loss to Texas Tech that denied the 11th-seeded Irish a trip to the Sweet 16. "Maybe we surprised some people," Ryan said. "We didn't surprise ourselves, though. We were hungry for more. We wanted that Sweet 16. We wanted to be in San Francisco. We wanted the Elite 8. We had big goals. "We still feel like we fell a little short. We have plans to get back there." Notre Dame will attempt to do so with a team not too dissimilar from last season's roster. The Irish lost three major contributors to the professional ranks: Wesley, Hubb and forward Paul Atkinson Jr. Tasked with replacing them will be Niagara transfer guard Marcus Hammond and highly touted freshmen JJ Starling, a five-star point guard, and Ven-Allen Lubin, a four-star power forward.

