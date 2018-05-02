As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Tuesday when Rivals100 offensive tackle Quinn Carroll announced his commitment to the Irish.

