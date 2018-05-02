Commitment Recap: Quinn Carroll To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Tuesday when Rivals100 offensive tackle Quinn Carroll announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Carroll's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Carroll's high school head coach, Derrin Lamker, about the kind of player Carroll is on and off the field. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Carroll's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here on the offensive line in 2019. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
With Carroll coming from Minnesota, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi took a look at Notre Dame's history in the state and the best Irish players to come from Minnesota. You can read that HERE.
Finally, Driskell and Bodden joined BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss what Carroll's commitment means for Notre Dame.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Here am I. Send me! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/vfhmqiGVro— Quinn Carroll (@q_ocarroll) May 2, 2018
Congrats to Edina's @q_ocarroll! Looking forward to watching your collegiate career unfold @NotreDame. pic.twitter.com/ITa3f7wIeE— KARE 11 (@kare11) May 2, 2018
May 2, 2018
@q_ocarroll welcome bruv ☘️🤙🏾‼️— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) May 2, 2018
Let go ☘️☘️ welcome to the family https://t.co/Jcw5b16Jdq— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) May 2, 2018
#SKOL #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GU4mvt3oki— Aaryn Kearney - AK (@aarynkearney) May 2, 2018
Quinn Carroll 6‘6“ 295 Edina,MN is one of the nations premier OT prospects. A 5* prospect committed to Notre Dame. Dominating and versatile. pic.twitter.com/0VJxa8EPCc— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 2, 2018
@q_ocarroll congrats braddah. Welcome to the family. #OlineU— Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) May 2, 2018
Landing Quinn Carroll, John Olmstead and Andrew Kristofic gives #NotreDame a monster start to the 2019 OL haul. Three parts of the possible "Dream OL Class" for the Irish.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 2, 2018
Up next for the Irish staff is Zeke Correll and Saleem Wormley. Those are the final 2 pieces for the staff
#NotreDame just saw two former OL go in the 1st round of last week's NFL Draft.— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) May 2, 2018
Tonight they re-stocked the cupboard by landing the commitment of #Rivals100 OT Quinn Carroll from Minneapolis: https://t.co/UpRsfKLZhG pic.twitter.com/XzRAzsYkKg
#NotreDame is now up to No. 9 in the @Rivals team rankings following the commitment of #Rivals100 OT Quinn Carroll pic.twitter.com/YQgGI5BYzy— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 2, 2018
