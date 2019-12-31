Junior offensive lineman Landon Tengwall’s recruitment started very early but the end of his recruitment could be in sight. The 2021 Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Only (Md.) Good Counsel has had a top three of Penn State , Michigan , and Notre Dame for a few months and all three schools have a good chance to sign him.

“It’s still Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State,” Tengwall said. “Nothing's really changed there. I believe it's going to be April and May when I commit. I'm looking mid to late spring.

“It's going to be about the feeling,” he said. “They're all great schools. It's going to be the last place that I go that makes me go 'wow' and gives me that great feeling. I don't really think it's going to be one certain thing. It's got to feel right.

Penn State: “I’ve been up to Penn State the most because they're just the closest and they're the easiest for me to reach,” said Tengwall. “Things are going great with them. I actually just talked to the new offensive coordinator the other day so it was great to get in contact with him. Our conversation was pretty quick because they were about to start the game. It was just about getting to know him. He just said he's really excited to get to know me and continue to recruit me.

“Of course I think coach Bowen called a pretty good game,” he said. “That was close to the most points they've put up all year. That was cool to see. People think it's Penn State and Notre Dame in that order then Michigan but really it could go either way for me. It really depends which school feels more right for me.”

“Obviously I was close with coach Limegrover,” Tengwall said. “I’ve known him since I was in 8th grade. Him and coach Bowen were really the first two guys that I really got close to. It sucks a little bit because I know I won’t be able to get coached by him but I’m sure Penn State is going to find a good coach. Coach Franklin is a great coach and he’s going to find somebody good.”