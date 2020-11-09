Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Logan Diggs had another big outing in a win for Metairie (La.) Rummel. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-3) knocked off North Richland Hills (Texas) Birdville (1-3) 49-29. Up Next: at Burleson (Texas) Centennial (3-1) Nov. 13.

The Skinny: Paved the way for Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (3-2) to knock off Champlin (Minn.) Park (2-3) 29-21. Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown ... Started the season at tight end but has played offensive tackle as well. Up Next: vs. Woodbury (Minn.) High (3-2) Nov. 13

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-3) had its game versus Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (4-3) cancelled due to COVID-19 related reasons. Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (1-6) Nov. 13

The Skinny: Had one carry for 42 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in Athens (Ga.) Academ'sy (6-1) 54-20 romp of Athens (Ga.) Christian (5-4). Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: at Monroe (Ga.) George Walton Academy (7-1) Nov. 13

The Skinny: Had 15 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown, plus saw some time on defense, to lead Metairie (La.) Rummel (4-1) past New Orleans St. Augustine (2-2) 31-19. Official Season Stats: 51 carries for 341 yards and six touchdowns … 11 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns ... One kickoff return TD (missing one game of stats). Up Next: at New Orleans St. Augustine (2-1) Nov. 7.

House call for Notre Dame commit Logan Diggs (⁦@logandiggs3⁩) pic.twitter.com/kCJaZz7Own — Josh Preston (@JPrestonSports) November 7, 2020

The Skinny: Had 18 carries for 170 yards and five touchdowns, caught two passes for 53 yards and a score and posted 12 tackles (one for loss) in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (9-2) 63-35 triumph over Sevierville (Tenn.) Sevier County (5-6) in first round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 160 rushes for 1,461 yards and 24 scores … 11 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns … 96 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections. Up Next: vs. Knoxville (Tenn.) South Doyle (8-3) in the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs Nov. 13.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-1) moved past Cuba (Mo.) High (6-5) due to forfeit in the second round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (7-1) in the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs Nov 6.

The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) fell 42-35 against Grand Blanc (Mich.) High (7-1) in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Ran for 138 yards and a score in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (11-0) 38-31 triumph versus Mentor (Ohio) High (9-2) in the semifinals of the Division 1 Ohio state playoffs ... Set a program record of 55 career starts ... Pickerington Central is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps top 25. Up Next: vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier (9-2) in the finals of the Division 1 Ohio state playoffs Nov. 13.

Touchdown @PCtigerfootball . Lorenzo styles 70 yard run... Tigers went with a hurry up there, and caught @MentorRedline off guard. pic.twitter.com/zK9FI7rELf — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) November 7, 2020

Lorenzo Styles— a Notre Dame commit— stops Mentor’s drive short on fourth down, Tigers take over to close out the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/444Ds7HL8K — Michael Trivisonno (@MichaelTriv_) November 7, 2020

The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (5-2) cruised to a 42-6 victory over Decatur (Ga.) Towers (1-4). Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns. (missing one game). Up Next: vs. Atlanta Washington (6-2) Nov. 13.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 17 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (6-1) 20-14 victory versus Roswell (Ga.) High (6-1). Official Season Stats: 14 receptions for 188 yards. Up Next: at Woodstock (Ga.) High (3-5) Nov. 13.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (6-5) moved past Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon (4-7) due to forfeit in the second round of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 13.

The Skinny: Posted several tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (8-0) 41-6 win versus Belding (Mich.) High (6-2) in the second round of the Division IV Michigan state playoffs. Up Next: Portland (Mich.) High (8-2) forfeit its game against Catholic Central in the third round of the Division IV Michigan state playoffs Nov. 13.

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-222 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.



2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021