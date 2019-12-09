Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed In Playoff Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.
The Skinny: Recorded three tackles in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (14-1) 21-20 loss to Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (15-0) in the championship of the Kentucky 4A state playoffs Dec. 7
Official Season Stats: 47 rushes for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns … Four receptions for 127 yards and two scores ... 40 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 27-25 defeat for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-8) against Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (7-4) in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: Nine rushes for 44 yards ... 39 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns
Up Next: Season completed.
Touchdown Mater Dei! Clarence Lewis with a great midair adjustment to grab a 50/50 ball around 2 defenders and he's in from 48 yards. XP wide right, DePaul's lead down to 20-12 with 8:39 left in the third quarter #NJFootball— Andrew Koob (@AndrewKoobHS) December 8, 2019
The Skinny: Caught five passes for 68 yards, plus notched seven tackles and two tackles for loss, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (15-0) 14-7 championship triumph versus Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass (14-1) in the finals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs ... Was named the game's most valuable player.
Official Season Stats: 49 receptions for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Up Next: Season completed. Mayer will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4.
A sampling of what @CovCathFootball's Michael Mayer (Notre Dame commit) did in the state championship game.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 8, 2019
This is why he's an All-American. @MMayer1001 pic.twitter.com/ykBYB6RD0Y
The Skinny: Completed 17 of 20 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, plus eight rushing yards and a score, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (9-2) to a 42-7 victory against Wethersfield (Conn.) High (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class L Connecticut State playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 161-of-252 passing for 2,107 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions ... 57 carries for 259 yards and eight scores.
Up Next: vs. Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph (11-0) of the Class L Connecticut State playoffs Dec. 9
2021 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught four passes for 85 yards, including the game winning 49 yard touchdown reception, in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (14-1) 21-14 triumph versus Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder (12-2) in the championship game of the Ohio Division I state playoffs ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 13 team in the nation per MaxPreps.
Up Next: Season completed.
Division I State Championship 🏆— Northeast Ohio HS Sports (@NEOhsAthletics) December 7, 2019
4Q | 3:41
(13-1) Pickerington Central - 21
(12-2) Elder - 14
Touchdown Tigers! Styles Jr. hauls in a pass over the middle and takes off for the TD 🎥⬇️@ehsports @pick_central pic.twitter.com/gxkAt3ASse
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2019 Season: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs … Baker will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
2019 Season: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-4) fell in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs ... He will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (10-3) lost in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 3A state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 41 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns.
2019 Season: Honolulu St. Louis (12-0) won in the championship game of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs … St. Louis is ranked as the No. 7 team in the country by MaxPreps ... Botelho will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
2019 Season: Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (9-3) lost in the first round of the Division 3 Massachusetts state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 52 receptions for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns.
2019 Season: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School's (12-1) fell in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 267-of-402 passing for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2 ... 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
2019 Season: Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (11-1) was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class A private school state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 39 receptions for 873 yards and 15 total touchdowns.
2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.
2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the Indiana 6A state playoffs.
The Skinny: St. Louis De Smet (14-0) won the championship game of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs .. Johnson will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio.
Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).
2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
2019 Season: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) lost in the second round of the Illinois 6A state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 32 tackles, 13tackles for loss and four sacks.
2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22 yard blocked punt return touchdown.
The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-5) lost in the championship game of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs.
Up Next: Peitsch will play in the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (10-3) made it to the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 3 state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).
2019 Season: Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (9-4) fell in the quarterfinals of the 6A Virginia state playoffs. Tyree will play in the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2 and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
Official Season Stats: 71 carries for 655 yards and nine touchdowns ... 13 receptions for 184 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles.
2019 Season: Omaha (Neb.) Burke (9-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class A state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: Six rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown ... 61 receptions for 1,072 yards and 13 scores ... 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.
