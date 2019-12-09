Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.

Lorenzo Styles scored a crucial touchdown to lead his team to a state championship. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Recorded three tackles in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (14-1) 21-20 loss to Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (15-0) in the championship of the Kentucky 4A state playoffs Dec. 7 Official Season Stats: 47 rushes for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns … Four receptions for 127 yards and two scores ... 40 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 27-25 defeat for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-8) against Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (7-4) in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs. Official Season Stats: Nine rushes for 44 yards ... 39 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns Up Next: Season completed.

Touchdown Mater Dei! Clarence Lewis with a great midair adjustment to grab a 50/50 ball around 2 defenders and he's in from 48 yards. XP wide right, DePaul's lead down to 20-12 with 8:39 left in the third quarter #NJFootball — Andrew Koob (@AndrewKoobHS) December 8, 2019

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 68 yards, plus notched seven tackles and two tackles for loss, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (15-0) 14-7 championship triumph versus Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass (14-1) in the finals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs ... Was named the game's most valuable player. Official Season Stats: 49 receptions for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed. Mayer will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4.

A sampling of what @CovCathFootball's Michael Mayer (Notre Dame commit) did in the state championship game.

This is why he's an All-American. @MMayer1001 pic.twitter.com/ykBYB6RD0Y — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 8, 2019

The Skinny: Completed 17 of 20 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, plus eight rushing yards and a score, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (9-2) to a 42-7 victory against Wethersfield (Conn.) High (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class L Connecticut State playoffs. Official Season Stats: 161-of-252 passing for 2,107 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions ... 57 carries for 259 yards and eight scores. Up Next: vs. Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph (11-0) of the Class L Connecticut State playoffs Dec. 9

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 85 yards, including the game winning 49 yard touchdown reception, in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (14-1) 21-14 triumph versus Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder (12-2) in the championship game of the Ohio Division I state playoffs ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 13 team in the nation per MaxPreps. Up Next: Season completed.

Division I State Championship 🏆



4Q | 3:41

(13-1) Pickerington Central - 21

(12-2) Elder - 14



Touchdown Tigers! Styles Jr. hauls in a pass over the middle and takes off for the TD 🎥⬇️@ehsports @pick_central pic.twitter.com/gxkAt3ASse — Northeast Ohio HS Sports (@NEOhsAthletics) December 7, 2019

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2019 Season: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs … Baker will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-4) fell in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs ... He will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (10-3) lost in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 3A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 41 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

2019 Season: Honolulu St. Louis (12-0) won in the championship game of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs … St. Louis is ranked as the No. 7 team in the country by MaxPreps ... Botelho will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (9-3) lost in the first round of the Division 3 Massachusetts state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 52 receptions for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2019 Season: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School's (12-1) fell in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs. Official Season Stats: 267-of-402 passing for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2 ... 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.

2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (11-1) was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class A private school state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 39 receptions for 873 yards and 15 total touchdowns.

2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.

2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the Indiana 6A state playoffs.

The Skinny: St. Louis De Smet (14-0) won the championship game of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs .. Johnson will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio. Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

2019 Season: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) lost in the second round of the Illinois 6A state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 32 tackles, 13tackles for loss and four sacks.



2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22 yard blocked punt return touchdown.

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-5) lost in the championship game of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs. Up Next: Peitsch will play in the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (10-3) made it to the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 3 state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

2019 Season: Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (9-4) fell in the quarterfinals of the 6A Virginia state playoffs. Tyree will play in the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2 and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu. Official Season Stats: 71 carries for 655 yards and nine touchdowns ... 13 receptions for 184 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles.