 Commit Impact: What Landing Tyson Ford Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 14:11:32 -0600') }} football

Commit Impact: What Landing Tyson Ford Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame landed a huge commitment from St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday afternoon. The four-star prospect picked the Fighting Irish over fellow finalists Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.

St. Louis John Borroughs School strong-side defensive end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitTyson Ford
The future of the Fighting Irish defensive line gets a big boost with the addition of Ford. (Rivals.com)

1. If you’re building a create-a-player defensive end in a football video game, you’d want a long, disruptive player with impressive pass rush moves, superb motor and positional versatility. This is what Notre Dame is getting in Ford. He is still a little raw and is growing into his body, but he looks excellent on tape and offers very high upside. Rivals ranks Ford as the nation’s No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class, and it’s easy to see why he’s rated so highly and was so coveted as a recruit when you pop on his film. He checks all of the boxes of a future All-American defensive end.

