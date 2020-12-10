1. In reviewing Chan’s film, he is a bit raw but this is with analyzing only his freshman and sophomore film as the state of Massachusetts is not playing high school football this fall. Standing at 6-6, 265 pounds, Chan has the athleticism, size and frame to be an impact tackle at the next level. He has a high ceiling and will be a player that Jeff Quinn will be ecstatic to get his hands on in a couple years time. Our sources on the Irish side of things have been fired up about Chan since the day Notre Dame started recruiting him.