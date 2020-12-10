 Commit Impact: What Landing Ty Chan Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
Notre Dame’s latest commitment in the 2022 class is offensive lineman Ty Chan out of Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy. BlueandGold.com recruiting insiders Mason Plummer and Mike Singer break down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.


Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn
Notre Dame assistant coach Jeff Quinn has landed yet another big-time offensive line recruit. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold Illustrated)

1. In reviewing Chan’s film, he is a bit raw but this is with analyzing only his freshman and sophomore film as the state of Massachusetts is not playing high school football this fall. Standing at 6-6, 265 pounds, Chan has the athleticism, size and frame to be an impact tackle at the next level. He has a high ceiling and will be a player that Jeff Quinn will be ecstatic to get his hands on in a couple years time. Our sources on the Irish side of things have been fired up about Chan since the day Notre Dame started recruiting him.

