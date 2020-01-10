News broke Wednesday that Jurkovec had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi learned and reported that Jurkovec has no intention of changing his mind and will leave Notre Dame.

Even while hurt feelings mean little anymore in the big business of college football, feeling sorry for Phil Jurkovec is still tempting because the sophomore Irish quarterback invested so much into Notre Dame, yet leaves the program with little in return.

Rated by Rivals as a four-star player in the 2018 recruiting class with a 5.9 rating, and as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country, Jurkovec leaves us forever wondering what one of the three highest-rated quarterback recruits (along with Gunner Kiel in 2012 and Brandon Wimbush in 2015) during the 10-year era of Irish head coach Brian Kelly might've someday looked like.

By land and by air, Jurkovec accounted for almost 6.5 miles of total offense and 114 touchdowns in only 34 games at Pine Richland High School near Pittsburgh.

Pledging his allegiance to Notre Dame in May of 2016 as a high school sophomore, Jurkovec was the first player to commit from the class of 2018 and became active and instrumental in bolstering this recruiting class, and eventually helping to hold it together.